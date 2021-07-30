Austrian GDP expands by 4.3% in Q2 as consumer demand picks up



(Reuters) – Austria’s economy grew by 4.3% in the second quarter, a flash estimate from think tank Wifo showed on Friday, citing an increase in consumer demand and a recovery in the services sector amid easing of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth resumed after two negative quarters, added Wifo, which compiles data for the government, noting that a recovery of the industrial economy also continued in the period.

The Vienna-based think tank said GDP grew by 11.4% when compared to the prior-year period.