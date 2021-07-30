Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.33% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.33%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:), which rose 7.68% or 4.12 points to trade at 57.76 at the close. Meanwhile, Waypoint REIT Ltd (ASX:) added 4.37% or 0.110 points to end at 2.630 and IGO Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.67% or 0.330 points to 9.310 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.85% or 0.350 points to trade at 4.110 at the close. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.26% or 1.86 points to end at 27.86 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.29% or 1.390 points to 24.910.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 700 to 646 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.68% or 4.12 to 57.76. Shares in IGO Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.67% or 0.330 to 9.310.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.81% to 12.467.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.04% or 0.70 to $1830.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.58% or 0.43 to hit $73.19 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.61% or 0.46 to trade at $74.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.11% to 0.7387, while AUD/JPY fell 0.09% to 80.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 91.862.

