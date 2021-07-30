Asia stocks, currencies weaker amid lingering China concerns

Emerging Asian markets weakened on

Friday, as Chinese equities reversed a brief rally from the day

before, while Philippine shares sunk after the country imposed a

lockdown in the capital region to contain spread of the Delta

coronavirus variant.

Several regional equities, including China,

Philippines and South Korea posted significant

monthly drops, with severe coronavirus outbreaks and a brutal

mainland selloff hurting sentiment.

Beijing’s announcement of new rules barring for-profit

tutoring in core school subjects resulted in a significant rout

in the country’s equity markets, and battered stocks in the

education, property and tech sectors.

Reassurances from Chinese regulators appeared to have

soothed investors’ nerves temporarily, but stocks in the

country eyed their worst month since May, 2019.

“Despite the rebound led by Chinese stocks (yesterday),

markets are still vigilant against more clampdowns in China and

the hardening in US-China rivalry,” Philip Wee, FX Strategist at

DBC said in a note.

Meanwhile, shares in Manila sunk 3.5% to hit its

lowest since late-may after President Rodrigo Duterte approved

the imposition of lockdown measures in the Manila capital

region. The lockdown is expected to cost the economy $4 billion.

The latest outbreak in Thailand has resulted in a slump in

tourism amid stricter containment measures. The country’s

finance ministry slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast on

Thursday to 1.3% from a previously predicted 2.3% expansion.

“Continued threats from the elevated daily case counts and

rising challenges to the healthcare system and Thailand’s

sandbox tourism program could be weighing on sentiments,” said

Maybank analysts.

Equities in the country were down 1.2% and on track

to post their biggest monthly drop since September, 2020. The

baht was down 0.1%.

While the dollar languished near a one-month low following

dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve, weakness persisted

in several currencies across the region, with the yuan

trading relatively flat.

Taiwan’s statistics agency said that the island’s economy

grew by a preliminary 7.47% in the second quarter of 2021 from

the same period a year earlier, beating a Reuters poll estimate

of 6.05%.

Highlights

** In the Philippines, top index loser was San Miguel Corp

down 7.96%

** Thailand shares eye worst month since September 2020

** Philippines announces lockdown in Manila capital region

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0752 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.07 -5.75 -1.80 -0.59

China -0.01 +1.10 -0.42 -2.18

India -0.10 -1.74 0.17 13.04

Indonesia +0.14 -2.90 -0.59 1.76

Malaysia +0.21 -4.92 -0.90 -7.86

Philippines +0.11 -4.06 -3.48 -12.18

S.Korea -0.33 -5.57 -1.24 11.44

Singapore 0.00 -2.33 0.10 11.96

Taiwan -0.08 +1.85 -0.89 17.07

Thailand -0.06 -8.88 -1.19 4.84

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

