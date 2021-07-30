Aon’s looking at up to $1.4 bln in costs over scrapped Willis deal

Article content

Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it could have to expend up to $400 million in additional costs tied to the termination of its mega merger deal with Willis Towers Watson, over and above the $1 billion it was required to pay.

The extra costs, which would range between $350 million and $400 million, could be incurred in the third quarter, Aon Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Earlier this week, the companies said they had mutually decided to pull the plug on their $30 billion merger that would have created the world’s largest insurance broker, due to regulatory objections.