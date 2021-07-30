Amazon, Pinterest Fall Premarket; Chevron, P&G Rise By Investing.com

AbbVie (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after sales of the drugmaker’s best-selling drug Humira fell 6% in international markets, ahead of the looming loss of U.S. patents. Still, the company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Friday, as demand soared for its Botox anti-wrinkle injection.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:) Markets stock fell 0.3% the day after the trading app dropped more than 8% in its public Nasdaq debut, marking one of the worst IPO debuts of its size.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.5%, weighed by lagging sales of its flagship HIV drugs as the pandemic continued to limit visits to doctors. This overshadowed higher-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its Covid-19 antiviral treatment.

Chevron (NYSE:) stock rose 1.4% after the oil major reported its highest profit in six quarters and announced the resumption of its share buybacks this quarter at an annual rate of between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Pinterest (NYSE:) stock slumped 20% after the social media platform’s U.S. monthly active users fell 5% from a year ago in the second quarter. This is its biggest market that accounts for around a fifth of the global base.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.