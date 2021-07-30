Amazon, Pinterest Fall Premarket; Chevron, P&G Rise By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, July 30th. Please refresh for updates.
Amazon (NASDAQ:) stock fell 6.9% after the e-commerce giant’s extraordinary pandemic-era sales showed signs of faltering, with revenue growing 27% in the second quarter, down from 44% growth the previous quarter.
Pinterest (NYSE:) stock slumped 20% after the social media platform’s U.S. monthly active users fell 5% from a year ago in the second quarter. This is its biggest market that accounts for around a fifth of the global base.
Chevron (NYSE:) stock rose 1.4% after the oil major reported its highest profit in six quarters and announced the resumption of its share buybacks this quarter at an annual rate of between $2 billion and $3 billion.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the consumer goods retailer reported strong fourth-quarter sales, but warned of rising commodity and freight costs.
Lazard (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after the investment bank reported an over 94% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by record dealmaking activity in capital markets.
Caterpillar (NYSE:) stock fell 2.2% despite posting a rise in second-quarter profit on the back of a recovery in global economic activity.
Restaurant Brands (NYSE:) stock rose 2.1% after the parent of Burger King beat quarterly revenue estimates as the lifting of Covid restrictions allowed more customers to eat out.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.5%, weighed by lagging sales of its flagship HIV drugs as the pandemic continued to limit visits to doctors. This overshadowed higher-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its Covid-19 antiviral treatment.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after the oil giant reported its biggest quarterly profit in more than a year on rebounding demand for oil, gas and chemicals.
Robinhood (NASDAQ:) Markets stock fell 0.3% the day after the trading app dropped more than 8% in its public Nasdaq debut, marking one of the worst IPO debuts of its size.
AbbVie (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after sales of the drugmaker’s best-selling drug Humira fell 6% in international markets, ahead of the looming loss of U.S. patents. Still, the company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Friday, as demand soared for its Botox anti-wrinkle injection.
