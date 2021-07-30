Aluminium streaks to three-year highs on Chinese power cuts

Article content LONDON — Aluminum prices climbed to the highest in over three years on Friday on concern about reduced supplies in top producer China after more power cuts in the key metal-producing province of Yunnan. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.1% to $2,619 a tonne in official trading, its highest since April 2018 and on track for its sixth straight monthly gain. Aluminum producers in Yunnan province received a notice from local authorities this week to restrict their power consumption, and one smelter was set to miss its 2021 output target due to the power cuts.

Article content “In the near term the power constraints in Yunnan are continuing longer than had been expected. Previously we thought normal production would start to resume in August, but now it will take a bit longer,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London. “There’s also medium and longer-term support from power constraints, because China is quite serious regarding its carbon neutral target. The aluminum industry needs to shift towards renewable energy, but it’s not always so easy and the costs will be higher.” In China, aluminum prices were hovering near an 11-year high, with the most-traded September aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closing up 2.6% at 20,085 yuan ($3,108.94) a tonne, near a January 2010 high of 20,530 per tonne.