Allianz gets approval for first wholly foreign owned insurance asset management firm in China By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Allianz (DE:) said on Friday that its local Chinese asset management unit had received regulatory approval and would be the first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset management company in the country.

Many foreign financial institutions are looking to expand their onshore presence in China, taking advantage of rules which relaxed ownership restrictions for foreign players in the asset management, insurance and securities broking sectors.

Allianz Insurance Asset Management Co. Ltd. will be headquarterd in Beijing and will have a registered capital of 100 million, the statement said.

“In addition to our insurance presence in China, this license strengthens Allianz’s capabilities in delivering a holistic suite of insurance asset management products and services to the Chinese market,” said Sergio Balbinot, Chairman of Allianz China Holding

Allianz said in February it would also acquire full ownership of its China life insurance business by buying the 49% stake in that business beloning to its Chinese joint venture partner Citic Trust.

($1 = 6.4552 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR