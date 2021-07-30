AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – AbbVie (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AbbVie announced earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $13.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.08 on revenue of $13.63B.

AbbVie shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.20% from its 52 week high of $119.11 set on July 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.

AbbVie shares lost 1.24% in pre-market trade following the report.

AbbVie follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

AbbVie’s report follows an earnings beat by HCA on July 20, who reported EPS of $4.37 on revenue of $14.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $13.61B.

Centene had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $31.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $30.19B.

