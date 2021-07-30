2 Wildly Overvalued E-Commerce Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. 2 Wildly Overvalued E-Commerce Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

The e-commerce industry’s growth is gradually slowing down, with an increasing number of people returning to in-person shopping thanks to solid progress on the vaccination front. As a result, e-commerce companies with weakening financials—Sea Ltd (SE) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:)—now look significantly overvalued at their current price levels. Therefore, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.The e-commerce industry benefited handsomely from the pandemic-related lockdowns last year, with a drastic shift in consumer preference toward online shopping. According to Digital Commerce 360 estimates, consumers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020, representing a 44% increase year-over-year.

However, with significant progress on the vaccination front and the consequent easing of social distancing restrictions, brick and mortar stores have been seeing rising foot traffic over the past few months. The return to store shopping has led to a considerable slowing in online sales growth. Online sales growth is expected to be 15.6% this year and 10% next year, declining from 29.5% last year.

Given this backdrop, we believe e-commerce companies Sea Ltd. ADR (SE) and MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), which look highly overvalued at their current price levels considering their weak fundamentals and growth prospects, are best avoided.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR