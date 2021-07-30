2 Growth Stocks to Keep Your Eye On By StockNews



© Reuters. 2 Growth Stocks to Keep Your Eye On



Growth stocks were the big winners in 2020 as some of the biggest companies in the world benefited from the pandemic. There was a rotation into cyclical stocks this year, but don’t count growth out yet. There are still plenty of growth stocks that are trading at attractive valuations such as Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:) and Jabil (JBL).According to the investment media’s stock market narrative, money justly moved out of tech and growth stocks toward value stocks after an epic bull run during the thick of the pandemic. Though the talking heads on the top financial networks often point to specific reasons for the rise and fall of specific groups of stocks and the overarching market, the truth is that market movement is often difficult to explain.

If the mainstream investment media’s narrative is true and the pendulum rightfully swung in favor of value stocks following the influx of money into tech as the pandemic roared, it is only a matter of time until the pendulum swings back. The bottom line is money will gravitate toward growth stocks in the long run, simply because growth stocks have considerable upside.

Below, I provide an in-depth look at two growth stocks investors should take a look at in the days, weeks, and months ahead. These two stocks are Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Jabil (JBL).

Continue reading on StockNews