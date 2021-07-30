19 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — July 30

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Camila Mendes did a little photo dump of what she’s been up to while filming in Atlanta:
2.
Cardi B shared this behind-the-scenes video she took on the set of her and Normani’s video for “Wild Side”:
3.
Taylor Zakhar Perez wished his sister a happy wedding day:
4.
Diego Boneta had a beach day with his brother, sister, and doggo friend:
5.
The always stunning Christian Serratos modeled some Dior cosmetics:
6.
Zoe Saldana was in Italy celebrating the birthday of her friend, author Tembi Locke:
7.
Becky G was in Miami celebrating the launch of her beauty line Treslúce Beauty:
8.
Rita Moreno wished her long time friend and legendary TV writer and producer — and One Day at a Time creator — Norman Lear a happy 99th birthday:
9.
Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building:
10.
While Melissa Fumero shared the trailer for the final season Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
11.
And Salma Hayek shared the trailer for her upcoming film, House of Gucci:
13.
Michael Cimino announced he was cast in the upcoming movie Senior Year:
14.
Rafael de la Fuente celebrated the wrap on filming Season 4 of Dynasty:
15.
Aubrey Plaza announced she would be narrating the audiobook version of The Legend of the Christmas Witch, a children’s book she co-authored with her creative partner Dan Murphy:
16.
J Balvin took his goodest boy, Enzo, for a walk in New York City:
17.
Sofía Vergara was ready for a weekend by the pool:
18.
Ricky Martin dropped his skincare routine for Vogue:
19.
And finally, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday and set the internet on fire with a Insta official photo of herself kissing Ben Affleck!!!
