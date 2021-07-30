19 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — July 30

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Camila Mendes did a little photo dump of what she’s been up to while filming in Atlanta:

2.

Cardi B shared this behind-the-scenes video she took on the set of her and Normani’s video for “Wild Side”:

3.

Taylor Zakhar Perez wished his sister a happy wedding day:

4.

Diego Boneta had a beach day with his brother, sister, and doggo friend:

5.

The always stunning Christian Serratos modeled some Dior cosmetics:

6.

Zoe Saldana was in Italy celebrating the birthday of her friend, author Tembi Locke:

7.

Becky G was in Miami celebrating the launch of her beauty line Treslúce Beauty:

8.

Rita Moreno wished her long time friend and legendary TV writer and producer — and One Day at a Time creator — Norman Lear a happy 99th birthday:

9.

Selena Gomez shared the trailer for her upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building:

10.

While Melissa Fumero shared the trailer for the final season Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

11.

And Salma Hayek shared the trailer for her upcoming film, House of Gucci:

13.

Michael Cimino announced he was cast in the upcoming movie Senior Year:

14.

Rafael de la Fuente celebrated the wrap on filming Season 4 of Dynasty:

15.

Aubrey Plaza announced she would be narrating the audiobook version of The Legend of the Christmas Witch, a children’s book she co-authored with her creative partner Dan Murphy:

16.

J Balvin took his goodest boy, Enzo, for a walk in New York City:

17.

Sofía Vergara was ready for a weekend by the pool:

18.

Ricky Martin dropped his skincare routine for Vogue:

19.

And finally, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday and set the internet on fire with a Insta official photo of herself kissing Ben Affleck!!!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR