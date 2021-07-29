Yuan rises to 1-week high, recovers all loss earlier this week

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed to a near

one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, fully recovering

losses suffered earlier this week, thanks to a decline in the

greenback on global markets and a sharp rebound in China’s share

markets.

The dollar hovered around a two-week low, weighed

down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve chairman

Jerome Powell that rate increases are still some way off.

China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded sharply in morning

trade, after a series of official efforts to shore up investor

confidence.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4942 per dollar, 13 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4929.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4840

per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4724, the strongest level

since July 23. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4755, 150

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said both onshore and offshore yuan bounced

to the firmer side of the key 6.5 per dollar level on Thursday

morning following the rebound in the stock market, as investor

concern over risks of sharp capital outflows faded.

Some of them expect the yuan to resume trading in a range of

6.45 to 6.5 per dollar seen last week, but some market analysts

said despite the price rebound, the event risks might take a

while before fully recovered.

“The unpredictable changes in government policies pose huge

challenges for the risk management, and it will take time for

foreign investors to rebuild confidence for Chinese investments

after the recent policy shocks,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX

strategist at Mizuoho Bank, said in a note.

Earlier in the session, the PBOC injected 30 billion yuan

through open market operations, snapping a 20-day streak of a

minimal 10 billion yuan of daily injection.

A trader at a foreign bank said although the volume was “not

huge” it showed authorities wanted to soothe the markets’ nerves

after foreign investors retreated from bonds earlier this week.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.166

from the previous close of 92.258, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4786 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4942 6.4929 -0.02%

Spot yuan 6.4755 6.4905 0.23%

Divergence from -0.29%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.82%

Spot change since 2005 27.81%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.14 97.96 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.166 92.258 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4786 -0.05%

*

Offshore 6.6568 -2.44%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR