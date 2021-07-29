XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.70723 by 03:35 (07:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.57% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 28.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $32.83095B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.69777 to $0.73885 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.26%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.47719B or 7.56% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5761 to $0.7523 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 78.50% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,004.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.35% on the day.

was trading at $2,297.47 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $753.07797B or 48.44% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $269.18889B or 17.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.