Xcel Energy Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Xcel Energy announced earnings per share of $0.58 on revenue of $3.07B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5567 on revenue of $2.69B.

Xcel Energy shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.00% from its 52 week high of $76.33 set on November 9, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.16% from the start of the year.

Xcel Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Xcel Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on July 23, who reported EPS of $0.71 on revenue of $3.93B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.6977 on revenue of $4.97B.

Iberdrola SA had missed expectations on July 21 with second quarter EPS of $0.3772 on revenue of $10.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3774 on revenue of $9.67B.

