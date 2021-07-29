Workers at Codelco’s Andina copper mine turn down contract offer, gird for strike

Article content

SANTIAGO — Workers at Chile’s Andina copper mine operated by state-owned Codelco turned down the firm’s offer for a new collective contract on Thursday, paving the way for a potential strike at the facility, the union told Reuters.

A total of 835 members of the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers’ Union (SUT) voted by 97.1% to reject Codelco’s latest contract offer.

“The company has to change its latest offer, it is not possible to negotiate on that basis,” Nelson Caceres, president of SIIL, told Reuters.