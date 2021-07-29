Willow Talks Challenges For Women Of Color In Rock

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
14

“Remind yourself that you are a beautiful human being.”

Willow Smith’s musical career is at an all-time high.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The 20-year-old artist just released her fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything, and as I’m sure you’re aware, the record is an emotional, poetic pop-punk-rock sensation that everyone seems to be talking about right now.

Of course, breaking into the music industry isn’t easy, even for someone like Willow who has grown up in the public eye. During during an appearance on BBC’s The YUNGBLUD Podcast, she talked specifically about challenges that non-white women face when navigating the rock music scene.

“I have seen for so many years, the hate that not just Black women [get] but people of different colors, that aren’t white, that want to come into rock music and into this space,” she told the podcast’s host.

Willow added that she wants to inspire a shift in those perspectives, which, clearly, she’s already doing.


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

“Despite the fact that people are telling us ‘We shouldn’t listen to this music, we shouldn’t dress this way, we shouldn’t sing this way’, we do it! And do it to the fullest!” she said. “And it’s kind of the best that it’s ever been done.”

Willow also shared more about experiencing anxiety over the past couple of months during her conversation with Yungblud. “My mental health is in a very fragile state,” she said. “But I think it’s in a state where it’s about to grow in a really awesome way.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

She recalled having a flashback of childhood panic attacks on The Tonight Show set last May. “I was doing the Jimmy Fallon performance and I had a flashback of being like 10 or nine and having an anxiety attack on set and basically feeling like everyone around me was like ‘You’re just a brat.’ ‘Why aren’t you grateful?'” she explained. “They didn’t see it as an anxiety attack, they saw it as a tantrum and now I look back and know it was an anxiety attack.”

As usual, Willow gave listeners some wise-beyond-her-years words of advice. “Remind yourself that you are a beautiful human being that just needs to take a moment. Don’t like crash down on yourself so hard,” she said.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The performer has opened up about struggling to preserve her mental health, in the aftermath of her new album’s release, a couple of times recently.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

“Right now, my career is on 10, but my life is in chaos,” she said in an interview with i-D, published earlier this week.

You can listen to Willow’s full conversation with Yungblud here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR