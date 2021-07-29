Willow Talks Challenges For Women Of Color In Rock



Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video



She recalled having a flashback of childhood panic attacks on The Tonight Show set last May. “I was doing the Jimmy Fallon performance and I had a flashback of being like 10 or nine and having an anxiety attack on set and basically feeling like everyone around me was like ‘You’re just a brat.’ ‘Why aren’t you grateful?'” she explained. “They didn’t see it as an anxiety attack, they saw it as a tantrum and now I look back and know it was an anxiety attack.”