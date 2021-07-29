Will UnitedHealth Group Remain at the Top of the Healthcare Sector? By StockNews



Leading health insurance provider UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has witnessed accelerated revenue growth across all its business segments in its last reported quarter. Given the company’s solid financials and strategic collaborations, let’s evaluate if the stock is a top player in the healthcare industry. Read on.

Diversified healthcare company UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) provides consumer-oriented health benefit plans, access to networks of care provider specialists, and pharmacy care services and programs. The Minnetonka, Minn.-based company’s double-digit percentage growth in both its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments in the second quarter of 2021, and its strategic collaborations to enhance healthcare quality for its members, have helped the stock gain 32.9% over the past nine months. Also, it has outpaced its revenue and earnings estimates and lifted its full-year net earnings outlook from $17.35 to $17.85 per share.

As the company continues to focus on helping its members access healthcare and expand its care delivery networks, we think it should generate solid membership growth and maintain robust financial performance in the coming quarters.

Closing yesterday’s session at $409.17, UNH is trading just 3.9% below its 52-week high of $425.98. With the growing need for healthcare, we think the company’s technology-enabled health services and healthcare coverage should continue to witness a substantial uptick in demand in the coming months.

