Will Agilent Technologies Continue to Surge Higher? By StockNews



© Reuters. Will Agilent Technologies Continue to Surge Higher?



Agilent (A) has generated significant returns over the past few months on the back of strategic acquisitions, an expanding portfolio of products and services, and solid financials. However, after hitting its $152.41 all-time price high on July 23, 2021, can the stock continue advancing? Read on.The share price of the leading life sciences and diagnostics company Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:) has soared 58.9% over the past year and 12.4% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $151.46. The Santa Clara, Calif., company is focused on six key markets: Food, Environmental and Forensics, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Chemical and Energy, and Research.

The company’s second-quarter results impressed investors. Also, the company raised its third-quarter and full-year outlook. It expects its revenue to be between $6.15 billion – $6.21 billion and its non-GAAP EPS to be between $4.09 – $4.14 per share in its fiscal year 2021. In addition, A expects its third-quarter revenue to be between $1.51 billion – $1.54 billion and its non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.97 – $0.99 per share. So, the stock’s near-term prospects look promising.

Note that A is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

Continue reading on StockNews