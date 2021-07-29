Why Joshua Jackson Opposes A Dawson’s Creek Comeback

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

It’s going to be a no from Pacey.

Dawson’s Creek fans have been itching for a reboot, reunion, original cast revival — any continuation of the popular teen drama, really — for years. Joshua Jackson is aware of this, but he doesn’t exactly feel the same way.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Joshua — who currently stars in Peacock’s new crime drama Dr. Death — played Pacey, one of the series’ main characters throughout its six-season run.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Those who watched the show will remember Pacey’s love triangle with Dawson and Joey (Katie Holmes), a central plot point throughout most of the series.

Now, almost 20 years after Dawson’s Creek aired its final episode, other shows that wrapped around the same time are getting reboot treatments or reunion specials.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

And, even though Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson shut down rumors of a possible reboot or revival back in 2019, Mary-Margaret Humes (AKA Dawson’s mom, Gail Leery) renewed hopes that one could come to fruition someday last spring.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“As far as I know — personal information from the kids — there’s a strong possibility,” she said at an ATX TV panel in March. “I’d like to keep that hope alive for everybody, because the fans are clamoring for it and they want to live a simpler life like we had back in 1998.”

But Joshua is very much against the idea. “I don’t know why you’d want to [bring it back],” he said in a recent interview with Mr Porter.


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

“Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place,” he continued. “Nobody needs to see that Pacey’s back hurts. I don’t think we need that update.”


V E Anderson / WireImage via Getty Images

There are tons of Dawson’s Creek enthusiasts out there who would almost certainly disagree, but I see where he’s coming from. Sometimes it’s better not to mess with a good legacy. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR