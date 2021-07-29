White House wants U.S automakers to back at least 40% EV target by 2030 — sources By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House has told U.S. automakers it wants them to back a voluntary target of at least 40% of new vehicles sales as electric by 2030 as it works to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, sources briefed on the matter said.

The discussions with U.S. automakers on EV targets come as the Biden administration is set as early as next week to roll out its proposed revisions to vehicle emissions standards through 2026. Sources said a voluntary target could be as high as 50% but emphasized that no agreement with the automakers has been reached.

