Wheat climbs as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop; corn, soy follow

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures rose on Thursday, with the front contract rising above $7 a bushel for the first time in a week after findings from an annual U.S. crop tour showed the impact of drought in the northern Plains spring wheat belt. Corn and soybean futures closed higher on fears that the drought also may curb corn and soy prospects. CBOT September wheat settled up 16-1/2 cents at $7.05-1/4 per bushel after reaching $7.06-3/4, the contract’s highest since July 22. Minneapolis Grain Exchange September spring wheat ended up 14-3/4 cents at $9.18-1/2.

Article content CBOT December corn closed 7-1/2 cents higher at $5.56-1/2 a bushel and November soybeans rose 16-3/4 cents to settle at $13.77-3/4 a bushel. Wheat set the tone as scouts on the second day of the Wheat Quality Council’s annual tour found that spring wheat yield prospects in northwest North Dakota were well below average. After the CBOT close on Thursday, the tour released its final yield projection for North Dakota, the top U.S. spring wheat producer, pegging the state’s yield at 29.1 bushels per acre, far short of the tour’s average from 2015-2019 of 43.6 and the lowest on record going back to 1993. “It’s certainly been dry here for a long time, particularly in the hardest-hit areas in the north of the state,” said Dave Green, executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council.