What’s Next for Apple as it Forms a Key Resistance Level? By StockNews



© Reuters. What’s Next for Apple as it Forms a Key Resistance Level?



A resistance line has formed in the chart of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:). This line has prevented AAPL from hitting a new 52 week high. But if the stock breaks through this level, its is expected to breakout. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Apple Inc. (AAPL) designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple’s total revenue.

The company reported its latest earnings results after the market closed on Tuesday and crushed expectations. AAPL reported net sales of just over $84.3 billion, which was a 36% year-over-year improvement, driven by stronger product sales. This was especially true of its 5G-compatible iPhone 12 line.

AAPL has a current ratio of 1.1, based on its third quarter financial statements. This indicates the company has enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. Growth is expected to continue with sales forecasted to rise 25.3% year over year in the quarter ending in September. Earnings are expected to rise 52% year over year in the same quarter.

Continue reading on StockNews