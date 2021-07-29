Western nations need better public-private cooperation on crypto, says Mohamed El-Erian By Cointelegraph

Western nations need better public-private cooperation on crypto, says Mohamed El-Erian
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz (DE:), has called for greater cooperation between western governments and crypto businesses to better leverage the benefits of the ongoing cryptocurrency revolution.
In an article published in the Financial Times on Thursday, the famous economist highlighted China’s unified approach to dealing with crypto and blockchain as against the fragmented handling of the novel tech in the United States and Europe.
