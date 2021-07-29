VirgoCX Sees Explosive Growth as it Doubles Down on Easy and Secure Crypto Trading By CoinQuora



VirgoCX Sees Explosive Growth as it Doubles Down on Easy and Secure Crypto Trading



VirgoCX is Canada’s top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform.

The firm is a Restricted Dealer in the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

VirgoCX is taking decisive steps to make crypto safe and accessible to daily users.

As the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry continues to make its way into traditional finance, trading platforms are becoming more and more important to its development. Many are now navigating a transition from niche applications to mass-market tools that welcome thousands of new users every day.

One of these is VirgoCX, Canada’s top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform, which recently reported a total trading volume of over 300 million CAD. During the first half of the year, it also saw exponential growth in its user base.

The firm attributes its success to its dedication to user experience. VirgoCX is an easy-to-use platform that has recently introduced important features to make trading more secure, educational, and accessible thanks to proper vetting and curation, the development of useful content strategies, and its corporate …

