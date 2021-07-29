Vacation rental firm Vacasa to merge with TPG-backed SPAC in $4.5 bln deal

Article content

Vacation rental management company Vacasa said on Thursday it plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by private equity giant TPG, in a deal that gives Vacasa an equity valuation of $4.5 billion.

The deal with TPG Pace Solutions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will result in cash proceeds of nearly $485 million for Vacasa.

Founded in 2009, Vacasa lists, cleans and manages homes on sites such as Airbnb Inc and Expedia Group-owned Vrbo , as well as on its own marketplace.