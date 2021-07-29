Unique Bitcoin-backed home loan refinancing deal in California By Cointelegraph

Unique Bitcoin-backed home loan refinancing deal in California
One of Southern California’s largest independent escrow companies, Glen Oaks Escrow, has announced its first property refinancing with a Bitcoin-backed loan.
The company stated that this is the first time a refinancing has been completed using as collateral. In the July 28 announcement it added that it has previously facilitated a number of real estate transactions that used BTC as the form of payment.
