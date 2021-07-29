UK consumer spending edges up in week to July 22

LONDON (Reuters) – Consumer spending on credit and debit cards in Britain rose 2 percentage points in the week to July 22 from the week before, according to data published by the country’s statistics office on Thursday.

Aggregate credit and debit card spending, based on data from payment processors provided by the Bank of England, rose to 94% of its February 2020 average level, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS also reported a 1% rise in online job adverts on July 23 compared with a week earlier, to 131% of their pre-pandemic February 2020 average level, based on data provided by jobs website Adzuna.

