Uber delays office return, makes vaccination mandatory for U.S. employees By Reuters

(Reuters) – Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally, and all employees in the United States will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to office, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The news comes a day after major tech companies including Twitter Inc (NYSE:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) said all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by Sept. 13.

San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:) has also postponed its reopening to February from September.

The Delta variant, which emerged in India, has quickly spread globally and now accounts for more than 80% of all U.S. coronavirus cases.

Uber’s news was first reported by Business Insider earlier on Thursday.