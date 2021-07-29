U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.44%, while the index climbed 0.42%, and the index gained 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.42% or 2.09 points to trade at 148.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 1.33% or 1.35 points to end at 102.53 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.20% or 0.74 points to 62.61 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.79% or 1.40 points to trade at 76.93 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.75% or 1.82 points to end at 242.43 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 0.42% or 0.75 points to 178.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 9.01% to 677.91, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.33% to settle at 147.31 and Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:) which gained 6.31% to close at 130.35.

The worst performers were Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.61% to 98.95 in late trade, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.26% to settle at 283.08 and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.00% to 786.14 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 64.80% to 5.290, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 48.52% to settle at 13.590 and NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.18% to close at 2.4100.

The worst performers were Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.32% to 4.900 in late trade, Forward Pharma A S (NASDAQ:) which lost 30.50% to settle at 9.960 and Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.89% to 102.98 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2192 to 966 and 128 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1826 rose and 1629 declined, while 175 ended unchanged.

Shares in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.01% or 56.04 to 677.91. Shares in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 13.61% or 15.60 to 98.95. Shares in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.31% or 7.74 to 130.35. Shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 64.80% or 2.080 to 5.290. Shares in Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 40.32% or 3.310 to 4.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.33% to 17.70.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.57% or 28.20 to $1827.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.53% or 1.11 to hit $73.50 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.50% or 1.11 to trade at $74.98 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.38% to 1.1887, while USD/JPY fell 0.39% to 109.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 91.907.

