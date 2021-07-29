U.S. grand jury indicts Pilgrim’s Pride executives for chicken price fixing By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted four current and former executives at Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:) Corp, one of the largest U.S. poultry producers, for their roles in a price fixing conspiracy for chicken products, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.
Koch Foods, an Illinois chicken company, was also indicted for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to fix the prices of broiler chicken products, the department said. Koch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The four Pilgrims Pride executives indicted were Jason McGuire, a former executive vice president of sales, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager, along with sales executives Wesley Tucker and Justin Gay, the department said.
Pilgrim’s Pride itself pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to pay a $107.9 million fine to settle federal charges it conspired to fix chicken prices and passed on the costs to consumers and other purchasers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.