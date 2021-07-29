U.S. grand jury indicts Pilgrim’s Pride executives for chicken price fixing By Reuters



© Reuters.



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted four current and former executives at Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:) Corp, one of the largest U.S. poultry producers, for their roles in a price fixing conspiracy for chicken products, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Koch Foods, an Illinois chicken company, was also indicted for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to fix the prices of broiler chicken products, the department said. Koch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The four Pilgrims Pride executives indicted were Jason McGuire, a former executive vice president of sales, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager, along with sales executives Wesley Tucker and Justin Gay, the department said.

Pilgrim’s Pride itself pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to pay a $107.9 million fine to settle federal charges it conspired to fix chicken prices and passed on the costs to consumers and other purchasers.