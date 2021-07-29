U.S. GDP Miss, Inflation Jitters, China Oliver Branch: Eco Day

Article content

U.S. growth missed forecasts last quarter as the effects of supply-chain constraints reverberated through the economyGerman prices jumped to the highest since 2008 as Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned against overreacting to hot inflationChina’s WTO envoy said there’s scope for Beijing to work with the U.S., the EU and others on an agreement aimed at curbing the practices at the heart of the still-simmering U.S.-China trade conflictSingapore’s success as a financial hub has long been tied to its openness to global talent. But as the city-state battles to recover from its worst recession, a backlash in some quarters against overseas workers has again forced its way up the political agendaChina’s factory conditions likely stabilized in July, implying a steady recovery in the economy in the second half as growth risks mount. PMIs will likely show activity easing somewhat in July on a maturing recovery and slower summer construction work, writes Chang ShuIndia’s economy rebounded in June, recovering some of the setback caused by the second wave of infections, says Abhishek Gupta Hong Kong’s economic recovery is set for a fresh boost with the distribution of consumption vouchersHow Joe Biden can keep Jerome Powell and make progressives happy is the topic of this week’s PodcastCathryn Spain spends most of her workdays motoring up and down the River Thames, a senior harbor master making sure goods flow through the Port of London without incident, writes Brendan Murray

