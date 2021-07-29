U.S. Attorney General Garland tells Texas to rescind order limiting immigrant travel By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a meeting with various law enforcement leadership and Illinois-area Strike Force Teams at the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an initiative was announced today to reduce gun violence with five cross-juri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to “immediately rescind” a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19, telling him in a letter the order violates federal law.
“The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States,” Garland wrote.
He added that if Texas continues to implement the ground restrictions on migrants, then the Justice Department will “pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”
