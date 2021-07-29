U.S. Attorney General Garland tells Texas to rescind order limiting immigrant travel By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a meeting with various law enforcement leadership and Illinois-area Strike Force Teams at the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an initiative was announced today to reduce gun violence with five cross-juri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to “immediately rescind” a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19, telling him in a letter the order violates federal law.

“The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States,” Garland wrote.

He added that if Texas continues to implement the ground restrictions on migrants, then the Justice Department will “pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR