Textron lifts 2021 profit forecast again on business jet strength By Reuters

(Reuters) -Textron Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast for the second time this year, as demand for its business jets rebounds from pandemic lows.

The company said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, compared to its previous forecast of $2.80 to $3.

“As the economy strengthens, our outlook reflects continued growth in business aviation,” said Chief Executive Scott Donnelly.

Textron (NYSE:)’s aviation unit delivered 44 jets, higher than the 23 a year earlier, and 33 commercial turboprops, up from 15 in 2020.

Sales in its aviation unit rose 55.4% to $1.16 billion in the second quarter.

Net income was $183 million, or 80 cents per share, in the three months ended July 3, compared to a loss of $92 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 29% to $3.19 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $2.97 billion, according to Refinitv data.

