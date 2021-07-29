Tellurian to sell LNG from Louisiana export plant to Shell

Article content

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it finalized agreements to sell LNG from its proposed Driftwood export plant in Louisiana to a unit of oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc .

Tellurian shares jumped 12.8% to $4.13 on the news.

The agreements are for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for 10 years indexed to gas prices at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM), the Asian benchmark, and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the European benchmark.

The Shell agreements mark the third deal Tellurian has finalized in 10 weeks, totaling 9 MTPA, which Tellurian said is nearly all the capacity of the proposed 27.5-MTPA Driftwood’s first two plants.