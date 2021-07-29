Tellurian signs 10-year LNG agreement with Shell

Article content

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it had signed 10-year sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Royal Dutch Shell for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Tellurian shares jumped 15.1% to $4.20 on the news.

Demand for LNG has surged in recent years as countries, including China and India, buy more of the super-cooled fuel to meet fast-growing energy needs while also weaning consumers off dirtier coal.

The agreement marks the third deal Tellurian has finalized in ten weeks, totaling 9 mtpa and nearly all of the capacity of Driftwood LNG’s first two plants in Louisiana.

Previously, Tellurian announced agreements with commodity traders Gunvor Group and Vitol. Each of the two deals is worth about $12 billion in revenue over the contract period.

“With these SPAs, we have now completed the sales to support the launching of the first two plants. Tellurian will now focus on financing Driftwood, in order to give Bechtel notice to proceed with construction in early 2022,” Tellurian’s Chief Executive Officer Octavio Simoes said. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)