Taylor Swift’s USA Olympics Gymnastics Team Message

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

Taylor Swift is here for the USA Olympic gymnastics team.


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

The pop superstar lent her voice to a promo for the Tokyo Olympics women’s all-around gymnastics finals set to air later tonight, recapping the USA team’s journey so far.

They’ve worked for this.
They’ve dreamed about this.
They belong here.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, @taylorswift13.

The #TokyoOlympics women’s all-around. 8 p.m. ET tonight. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA


@NBCOlympics / Via twitter.com / NBCOlympics/status/1420802296187871242

“Life can surprise you,” Swift begins over footage of the team training. “It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you.”


Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

“They didn’t expect this to be the story, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready for the spotlight.”


Ulrik Pedersen / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Swift is more than likely referring to Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the all-around Olympic final; teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey have stepped up to replace her since.

“They’ve worked for this. They’ve dreamed about this. They belong here.”


Sergei Bobylev / Sergei Bobylev/TASS

“So don’t be surprised when the story takes flight from here.”


Ulrik Pedersen / NurPhoto via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR