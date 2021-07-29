Taxpayers to avoid obligations by sending mining proceeds to IRAs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Taxpayers to avoid obligations by sending mining proceeds to IRAs

North American mining and hosting firm Compass Mining is offering a new tax avoidance method for savvy crypto miners that file in the United States.

In a Thursday announcement, Compass Mining said it had partnered with IRA provider Choice by Kingdom Trust to help users mine directly to their IRAs “without ever triggering a taxable event.”