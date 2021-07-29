Taco Bell parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk by Taco Bell’s first digital-only U.S. cantina location at Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
(Reuters) – Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Thursday, as it benefited from the reopening of the U.S. economy and steady online demand for its fried chicken, pizzas and tacos.
Comparable sales rose 23% for Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut, in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of 20.5% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
