Spain’s Reig Jofre delays start of J&J vaccine production to second half

BARCELONA — Spanish pharmaceutical Reig Jofre said on Thursday that it will start producing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Johnson & Johnson starting in the second half of the year, later than previously announced.

Reig Jofre had said in April that its new plant in Barcelona would start producing the vaccine by the end of the second quarter. In its first-half results presentation, the company said it would be ready to start manufacturing the vaccine in the second half of the year, when its new plant starts operating and the technology transfer deal is completed. The production scale will be defined later.

A Reig Jofre spokeswoman did not immediately answer to a request for comment on the reasons behind the delay. (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)