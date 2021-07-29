S&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook

Article content NEW YORK — The S&P 500 and the Dow rose to record highs on Thursday, boosted by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, while data showed the U.S. economy was above its pre-pandemic level. The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, putting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, but the pace of GDP growth was slower than economists had expected. Among upbeat reports on Thursday, Ford Motor Co jumped 3.7% as it lifted its profit forecast for the year, while KFC-owner Yum Brands Inc rose 5.9% after beating expectations for quarterly sales.

Article content With GDP numbers below expectations, “people are thinking this is going to slow down the talk about tapering, and that’s what people want to see,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. Investors also saw “some pretty good earnings today.” On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it was not yet time to start withdrawing its massive monetary stimulus. Economically sensitive groups including financials, materials and energy led S&P sector gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.09 points, or 0.53%, to 35,117.02, the S&P 500 gained 23.14 points, or 0.53%, to 4,423.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.36 points, or 0.22%, to 14,794.94. The S&P 500 real estate sector hit a record high. The Fed said there was “very little support” for cutting the $40 billion in monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities “earlier” than the $80 billion in Treasuries.