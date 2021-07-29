Southern Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Southern Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Southern reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Southern announced earnings per share of $0.84 on revenue of $5.20B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7897 on revenue of $5.05B.

Southern shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.39% from its 52 week high of $66.93 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 15.77% from the start of the year.

Southern follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Southern’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on July 23, who reported EPS of $0.71 on revenue of $3.93B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.6977 on revenue of $4.97B.

Iberdrola SA had missed expectations on July 21 with second quarter EPS of $0.3772 on revenue of $10.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3774 on revenue of $9.67B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar