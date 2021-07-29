Solana based cross-chain exchange Saber raises $7.7M to expand team and tokens By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Solana based cross-chain exchange Saber raises $7.7M to expand team and tokens

Solana-based cross-chain exchange Saber raised $7.7 million in a seed funding round.

The platform launched last month and enables the cross-chain exchange of stablecoins and wrapped assets. Saber Labs, the development team behind Saber, announced the funding round on July 28.