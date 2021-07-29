Skyworks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Skyworks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Skyworks (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Skyworks announced earnings per share of $2.15 on revenue of $1.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $1.1B.

Skyworks shares are down 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.01% from its 52 week high of $202.87 set on April 29. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.66% from the start of the year.

Skyworks shares lost 4.50% in after-hours trade following the report.

Skyworks follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Skyworks’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on July 15, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Snap had beat expectations on July 22 with second quarter EPS of $-0.1 on revenue of $982.11M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.1814 on revenue of $845.61M.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar