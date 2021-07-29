Singapore Airlines posts $302 million first-quarter loss By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – Singapore Airlines (OTC:) Ltd (SIA) on Thursday posted a S$409 million ($302 million) first-quarter loss, narrower than a year earlier, helped by a strong air cargo market and no major impairments.
The company posted a record S$1.1 billion loss a year earlier.
The airline reported revenue of S$1.30 billion, up from S$851 million a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3544 Singapore dollars)
