Singapore Airlines posts $302 million first-quarter loss By Reuters

(Reuters) – Singapore Airlines (OTC:) Ltd (SIA) on Thursday posted a S$409 million ($302 million) first-quarter loss, narrower than a year earlier, helped by a strong air cargo market and no major impairments.

The company posted a record S$1.1 billion loss a year earlier.

The airline reported revenue of S$1.30 billion, up from S$851 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3544 Singapore dollars)

