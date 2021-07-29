Should Zynga be in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should Zynga be in Your Portfolio?
As part of its long-term growth strategy, social games developer Zynga (NASDAQ:) recently acquired two companies. However, given its premium valuation and low-profit margins, is ZNGA a valuable addition to one’s portfolio now? Read more to find out.Social gaming services provider Zynga Inc . (ZNGA) gained traction last year on the rise in online social games during the height of the pandemic-driven lockdown. With an $11.20 billion market capitalization, it is an established large-cap company in the video gaming space.
However, the stock is currently trading 1.7% below its 52-week high of 12.32, which it hit on February 19.
So, here’s what we think could shape ZNGA’s performance in the near term:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.