Shell LNG Project Threatened Amid Cost Dispute Over Gas Pipeline

A Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led project to build a C$40 billion ($32 billion) liquefied natural gas facility in Canada is threatened with another delay amid a dispute over who will bear the escalating cost of a pipeline to supply the plant. TC Energy Corp., builder of the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will feed the LNG Canada plant on the coast of British Columbia, warned Thursday it may suspend "certain key construction activities" on the pipeline as it quarrels with the project's backers over "recognition of certain costs and the impacts on schedule."

Calgary-based TC Energy didn't say how much costs have increased. In early 2020, the estimated price tag for the pipeline was C$6.6 billion. Work on the LNG Canada plant, billed as the largest private-sector investment in Canada's history, began in 2018 after years of delays due to high costs and regulatory hurdles. The project, owned by a consortium that includes Shell, Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Mitsubishi Corp., PetroChina Co. and Korea Gas Corp., will send as much as 14 million metric tons a year of natural gas, chilled to a liquid so it can be loaded onto tankers from the Pacific port of Kitimat, to energy-consuming markets in Asia. But the effort to build the gas pipeline from northeastern B.C. to the plant has faced protests and Covid-related delays that have caused the cost to "increase significantly," TC Energy said. It wants to include the incremental costs in the final pipeline tolls.