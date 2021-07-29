Shawn Mendes Called Out Camila Cabello For Farting

At least he’s honest. 😂
On Wednesday, Camila took to her TikTok to post a funny video about the honeymoon phase of every relationship.
You know, the one where you pretend you’re not a fully functioning human being.
Well, Shawn caught wind of the post on her Instagram, and left a pretty honest comment.
He said, “But u do fart tho.” Leave it to Shawn to keep it 100 percent real.
These two are couple goals for a reason, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
