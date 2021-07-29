Shawn Mendes Called Out Camila Cabello For Farting

At least he’s honest. 😂


On Wednesday, Camila took to her TikTok to post a funny video about the honeymoon phase of every relationship.


You know, the one where you pretend you’re not a fully functioning human being.

“That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human,” she captioned a funny video of herself with Shawn where she pretends to let out a fart as soon as he leaves the room.

Well, Shawn caught wind of the post on her Instagram, and left a pretty honest comment.

He said, “But u do fart tho.” Leave it to Shawn to keep it 100 percent real.

These two are couple goals for a reason, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

