Shares, currencies rise sharply on dovish Powell

Article content Soothing words from Beijing to calm investor nerves over its regulation push, and an uneventful U.S. Federal Reserve meeting helped emerging market stocks to extend gains on Thursday, putting them on course for their best day in 4-1/2 months. China blue-chips were almost 2% higher as tech stocks soared, with Alibaba up nearly 8%. Hong Kong’s tech benchmark rose more than 3% – but all those gains only go some way to make up heavy losses sustained earlier in the week. MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks rose 2%, but was set to log its worst month since March 2020, as was Hong Kong’s main index.

Article content China’s yuan firmed to a near one-week high against the dollar, fully recovering losses suffered earlier this week, after a decline in the greenback triggered when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “we’re some ways away” from the substantial progress on jobs needed to start tapering. “At this pace, it increasingly looks like the (Fed) wants to wait for … the ‘data fog’ to clear up during the course of September before it commits itself to tapering,” said Rabobank strategists in a note. An index of EM currencies rose 0.5% and is on track for its best day since early January. Turkey’s lira firmed 0.8% against the dollar, set for its best session in a month, after the country’s central bank governor said tight monetary policy will be maintained decisively as he forecast rising inflation for this year and the next.