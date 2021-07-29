Senators add crypto taxes to infrastructure deal to raise $28B in extra revenue By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Last-minute additions to the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the United States Senate saw lawmakers propose expanded cryptocurrency taxation to raise an additional $28 billion in revenue.

The proposal will implement tighter rules on businesses handling crypto, expand reporting requirements for brokers and mandate that digital asset transactions worth more than $10,000 are reported to the Internal Revenue Service.