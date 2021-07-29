Saweetie Collabs With McDonald’s For New “Chaotic” Meal

“McDonald’s employees gonna be FED TF UP.”
Earlier today, McDonald’s announced that they’ll be teaming up with Saweetie for their new celebrity meal collaboration.
The fast food-chain said the Saweetie meal will consist of a “Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce,’” which is basically Sweet ‘N Sour sauce.
And you’ll also get a chance to remix the meal in four different ways.
But even though this sounds exciting, fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment to how complicated Saweetie’s new menu was.
The limited-time meal also comes with “icy new packaging,” which is inspired by Saweetie’s 2018 breakout song, “ICY GRL.”
“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said about her new meal in a statement.
“Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh,” she added along with her “Fast (Motion)” lyric, “I know that’s right.”
The “Saweetie Meal” will be available on August 9. If it’s anything like the BTS, Travis Scott, and J Balvin meal, then you know it’ll sell out fast.
